Bus fare hike takes effect today

Bus fares in Kerala have gone up from today, Friday, two days after a government nod in this regard. The new rates will remain effective until coronavirus cases subside in the state.

While the minimum charge stays at Rs 8, the minimum travel distance has been reduced from 5 km to 2.5 km. The rate for a kilometre would range from 70 paise to 90 paise. Students' bus fare, however, will remain unchanged.

The fares of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) superclass buses including City Fast, Fast and Super Fast have also been raised.

Bus fares were hiked following Kerala Cabinet's nod on Wednesday.

The fares have been hiked considering demands from bus operators who are facing a severe financial crisis after being unable to ply their buses, especially during the first two months of the lockdown. The recent hike in petrol and diesel prices too have hurt them significantly.



The bus operators had also brought to the attention that a 30 per cent drop in passengers too was noticed even after several COVID-related restrictions were lifted.



Though the government had earlier allowed bus operators to double the fare since it wanted them to run services with only 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing among passengers, it rolled back the fare hike as more restrictions were eased.

