After drawing flak over Swapna’s recruitment, KSITIL on face-saving mode

Thiruvananthapuram: In a face-saving attempt, Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) has decided to recover the fee paid to consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that recruited gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh for the government project.

Authorities will seek legal advice as discussions are also being held on filing a case against the PwC for contract violation.

After Manorama reported about the fake graduation certificate of Swapna, the KSITIL had sought an explanation from the PwC but did not get any response.

Reluctance to take action?



Swapna was appointed to the KSITIL’s Space Park project on a contract basis.



On the very day that a controversy erupted over Swapna’s recruitment, the IT department asked the PwC to curtail her services. However, no question was reportedly asked over recruiting a person with a criminal background to the government system. Only after it emerged that Swapna's certificates were fake on the fifth day, a notice was sent to the firm.

The apparent reluctance in taking action against the PwC strengthened the suspicion that higher-ups had intervened in Swapna's recruitment. Swapna's contract period was from October 21, 2019, to April 20, 2020. However, the contract was extended and she was asked to continue in service till a senior official, who retired from the VSSC, takes charge. However, he is yet to take charge.

Blame game



The IT department has blamed the PwC over Swapna's recruitment. But the PwC has, in turn, blamed third-party agency, Vision Technology. But the Vision Technology has passed the buck on to another firm, KnowY HR Solutions Private Limited, that carried out the background check. In short, none seems to be taking responsibility of Swapna’s recruitment.



Space Park special officer was among those who had interviewed Swapna before recruiting her. And the government pays the consultancy charge to the PwC. Therefore, both the IT department and PwC cannot shirk responsibility in this issue.

Meanwhile, the PwC and Vision Technology could also take legal action against Swapna.