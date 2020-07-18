Sudhakar Mangalodayam no more, his novels cast a spell on women

Veloor (Vaikom): Prominent novelist and a well-known face in popular literature Sudhakar Mangalodayam (Sudhakar P Nair, 72) has passed away. The funeral is scheduled to be held at his home precincts early on Saturday.

Sudhakar Mangalodayam, who earned fame as a novelist, director and screenplay writer of television mega serials, and film screenplay writer, was very popular among housewives in Kerala.

Readers would eagerly wait for the novels written by him in the Manorama weekly.

Murappennu, Nandini Oppol, Koodappirappu, Maunasarovaram, Namam Japikkunna Veedu, Padasaram, Safalam, Chitta, Thillana, Amma and Kungumappottu were among his most popular novels.

He wrote the story for the film ‘Kariyilakaattupole’, which was directed by Padmarajan. It was based on Sudhakar's radio play titled ‘Shishirathil Oru Prabhatam' (A morning in the winter)’.

He also wrote the dialogues for the film 'Nandini Oppol' and the screenplay for ‘Njaan Ekananu’, a movie directed by P Chandrakumar.

The son of late Parameswaran Nair and Janakiamma of Munduparambil house in Veloor, Sudhakar Mangalodayam studied at St. Ignatius School, Kanjiramattom, and NSS College, Ottapalam. His wife G Usha had died earlier. He is survived by his only daughter Sreevidya and son-in-law Sreejith.

From radio plays to movies



Sudhakar Mangalodayam started using the Valluvanadan language in his writing while studying for his degree in Ottapalam. He first wrote radio plays under the name Sudhakar P Nair.



Sudhakar also wrote a novel in the name of his wife G Usha.

He had a big craze for movies. He worked with P Chandrakumar as co-director in Madras for some time. Sudhakar proved that he could handle directing as well as writing with the TV serial ‘Vava'.

There was a time when his writing became very popular and he used to write five novels in a week.

When he would get a call for a new story, he would first give a catchy title. That would soon be followed by the first episode of the story.

Tribute by friend



Novelist Joycy has fond memories of his friendship with Sudhakar.



"I first met him in 1985 in Kottayam. Mangalodayam was then a handsome, energetic and good-natured young man," said Joycy.

They became friends very soon. Sudhakar would come to his room in Chavittuvari on the outskirts of Kottayam town every day at 10 am. They would talk about literature and cinema. He would then leave at 5 pm and run worrying if he would get a bus to Veloor.

"During our conversations, he would often forget about the novel he would bring to submit to the weekly. We spent many days like this," he said.

Sudhakar shifted to Ernakulam after he started writing screenplays for TV serials. "I would also be there in a hotel room to write my novels," Joycy said, adding, "Sudhakar would stop writing at 10 pm and come to my hotel room. We would then discuss many things until the wee hours. He would then take a bath early in the morning and go to a temple."

The death of his wife, Usha, was sudden. After her death, Joycy stayed with him to comfort him.

"Now, he has left me without saying a word. It is as if I am alone now," Joycy mourned.