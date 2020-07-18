Cobra poison, sedatives found in Uthra's body: report

Kollam: The chilling murder case of a young woman committed by her husband by using a venomous snake has reached a crucial phase with the submission of the toxicology report.

Traces of cobra poison and an excessive amount of sleep-inducing pills have been found in the body of Uthra, the Anchal native who died after she was bitten by a snake that was put in her bedroom by her husband Sooraj.

The findings were made during the chemical examination of her internal organs. The results of the examination have been handed over to the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case.

The results confirm Crime Branch’s assertion that Sooraj had killed Uthra, 25, with a cobra, officials said.

Although some findings of the chemical examination were already known, the full report was submitted only on Friday.

The police have now received all the reports in connection with the case except that of the forensic examination. The reports received so far are all in favour of the prosecution, officials said.

The sensational case

In his statement to the Crime Branch, Sooraj, 27, a native of Parakode in Adoor, had said that he had given Uthra fruit juice mixed with an excessive amount of paracetamol and Cetrizine tablets on the night she was killed. (Cetrizine, an antihistamine, is used to cure allergic symptoms.)

He also admitted about releasing the cobra he had kept safely in a bottle on to her feet as soon Uthra became unconscious after drinking the juice with the tablets. She did not react even when she was bitten by the cobra.

A couple of days ago, Sooraj had confessed in front of the media that he had killed Uthra. However, Uthra’s relatives allege that he is trying to protect his family members.