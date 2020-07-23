Inclusion of Dutch firm in shortlist for Rebuild Kerala consultancy raises eyebrows

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is planning to award a consultancy contract under the Rebuild Kerala project to an overseas engineering consultancy that had reportedly provided assistance for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit to the Netherlands.

The CM has approved the recommendation to reinstate the company, called Royal HaskoningDHV, as a consultant after it was earlier excluded from the tender process because it did not meet the eligibility requirements.

The tender to appoint consultants to provide technical assistance for the Rebuild Kerala project was issued last year. Twelve companies had applied in response, of which four companies were selected for the second phase of the tender process. Meanwhile, the chief minister visited the Netherlands.

During his visit, the final list of consultants was released by including Haskoning, a company in the Netherlands, and Tractebel, a leading engineering services and consultancy firm based in Brussels, Belgium. The two firms were involved in organising Pinarayi's official tour in the Netherlands.

However, the Kerala Water Authority, which is implementing the project, had earlier opposed the inclusion of the two companies as neither of them had any experience in India. However, in March, Vishwas Mehta, who was then the additional chief secretary in charge of the Water Resources Department, noted in the file that these companies should also be included on the final list.

His note warned that removing Haskoning would affect diplomatic relations with the Netherlands. In June, the chief minister approved the recommendation to include Haskoning. However, the Water Department has again submitted the file to the chief minister seeking more clarification in this regard.

Rebuild Kerala is a state government initiative that was launched soon after the epochal 2018 floods. As the name suggests, the project aims to restore various sectors of the state that were crippled or destroyed in the calamity.

In May 2019 the chief minister had toured the Netherlands to see at first hand the famed Dutch flood control methods. He had also visited the UK, France and Switzerland during the fortnight trip.