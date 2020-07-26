Semi high-speed rail: Compensation for land acquired to be up to four times market price

Thiruvananthapuram: The compensation amount for land acquired for the Semi High-Speed Silver Line Rail project will be two to four times the market price, Kerala Rail Development Corporation (KRail) MD Ajith Kumar said.

Houses, other buildings and trees affected by the project will also get double the market price as compensation, he said.

Complaints related to land acquisition will be resolved through consultations prior to acquisition. The acquisition process and rehabilitation measures, including compensation, will be in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, he said. Any campaigns to the contrary are misleading, Ajith Kumar said.

If the Silver Line is constructed parallel to the existing winding route from Thiruvananthapuram to Tirur, then the line’s proposed speed of 200 km per hour will not be achievable. The Silver Line parallel to the existing Tirur-Kasargod section will not face this problem.

The line, which will run on standard gauge, cannot be operated by connecting it to the existing tracks. Feeder services will offer connectivity to the stations on the Vega Rail service line, he said.

The construction of the line will directly or indirectly create about 50,000 jobs.

Overpasses, underpasses and flyovers will be constructed at places where the Silver Line crosses existing railways, national highways, state highways and other roads to improve travel facilities. Pedestrians will be able to cross the Silver Line every 500 metres.

The alignment of the Silver Line was finalised by selecting areas with the lowest population density. “While a National Highway needs to be 45 metres wide, the Silver Line will only need land with 15 to 25 metres width,” the MD said.

Revenue Dept opposes outsourcing of land acquisition

Thiruvananthapuram: The Revenue Department has opposed the proposal to outsource land acquisition for high speed Vega Rail line.

The Department has struck down the recommendation of the Transport Principal Secretary that land acquisition for the project — to be implemented by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail), which is under the Chief Minister — should be outsourced.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan had sent the file back twice stating that it was not possible. He has now asked for the file as he is angry that his department was not informed about the move to issue an order to outsource land acquisition.

The Principal Secretary, who is also one of the directors of the Corporation, had suggested that K-Rail needs to only set up land acquisition offices and that other activities can be outsourced to retired officers.

When the file first came to the Revenue Department for comment, it rejected the recommendation stating that as per law, its officials cannot sign on land acquisition documents provided by officials of an outsourced company.

Later, the Principal Secretary again moved the file with the same recommendation stating that land acquisition in the state was dragging on and not being completed in a timely manner.

The Revenue Department, however, said this observation was false and that land acquisition was being done in a timely manner. It pointed out that Maharatna companies like GAIL India Limited had lauded the revenue department over land acquisition.

Following the Revenue Department’s objections, attempts are being made to issue an order without its knowledge. This has peeved the minister, who has now called the file back.

The Revenue Minister’s office suspects the attempt is being made with the knowledge of the office of the Chief Minister.

The Revenue Department and the CPI are already resentful that the main responsibility for COVID prevention activities has been transferred to the local self-government department from the Revenue Department.