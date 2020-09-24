{{head.currentUpdate}}

Joseph M Puthussery quits KC(M)'s Jose K Mani faction, says won't go to LDF

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Kerala Congress (Mani) leader Joseph M Puthussery quit the party on Thursday even as the party had been cosying up to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The extreme step taken by Puthussery, a three-time legislator, is seen as a blow to the KC(M) faction led by Jose K Mani who is reportedly eyeing a space in the Left front.

Puthuserry told the media that he was an out-and-out Congress-led UDF man.
"I have always been close to the UDF and a sudden decision to move into the LDF just cannot go down well with me. It's a suicidal political move and I cannot be part of it and hence I have decided to leave the faction of Jose K. Mani," said Puthuserry.

On his political future, Puthussery said he will make an announcement in a few days. 

He said he was really surprised by the move by Jose K Mani, who is moving towards the LDF.

"At present, the LDF is a front surviving on the ventilator and it doesn't suit my political ideology, especially the way they have totally unwound the pet project of our late leader K M Mani -- (Karunya, a special lottery of the Kerala government, where the entire proceeds were used for bearing the medical expenses of the poor and the needy)," added Puthuserry.

The Kerala Congress (Mani) -- founded by the late K.M.Mani -- father of Rajya Sabha member Jose K Mani has been divided between veteran legislator P J Joseph and Mani's son, ever since the party supremo died.

Jose K Mani is no longer invited to the UDF, while Joseph is steadfast with the UDF. Puthuserry might throw his hat with Joseph, who has been able to get a sizeable number of the top leaders of the erstwhile KC(M) party, into his fold.

