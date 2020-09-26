Naval diving team executes risky repair work at Peechi Dam

Kochi: The naval diving team attached to the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi successfully completed the repair works to the sluice gate of Peechi Dam in Thrissur on Saturday.

According to SNC officials, a team of naval divers was deployed since Tuesday to rectify the emergency shutters at the sluice gate of the dam.

View of the Peechi Dam prior to the repair work by SNC divers.

“The navy team was pressed into action following a request from the district administration in Trichur. The team executed the work plugging all major issues,” Capt Sridhar Warrior, PRO, Defence told Onmanorama.

SNC officials said that one of the check valves which control the flow of water to small hydro project had malfunctioned.

The SNC team along with KSEB & irrigation officials.

“The valve was located on the sides of the spillway shutters. This resulted in a gap of four meters in the gate located inside the dam at the depth of 20 meters,” he said.

To stop the rising water levels, the officials had to partially open other gates of the dam.

The naval divers undertook diving to clear a big log and other debris at the site, which prevented lowering of the gate.

View of the dam after repair.

The extreme high pressure of gushing water had made the task arduous and highly risk intensive. After continuous diving efforts for the past four days, the naval diving team carried out various modifications in the gate.

“Teams from the Irrigation Department and KSEB were also part of the mission. It was a very challenging job considering the depth coupled with very poor visibility. The water pressure too was high at depths,” Capt Warrior said.

Thrissur District Collector S Shanavas and officials of Irrigation Department expressed gratitude to the divers and Indian Navy for their swift support.

The Naval Diving Team is trained at the Diving School at the Southern Naval Command. In addition to training the Indian Navy divers, the Diving School also trains divers of Indian Army, Coast Guard and Border Security Force and those from friendly foreign countries.

“Our divers are trained to take on any eventualities. The team from SNC was recently involved in diving efforts off Mauritius,” Capt Warrior added.

The diving teams from SNC had played a significant role during Operation Madad in 2018.