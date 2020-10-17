Kerala orders removal of 432 healthcare workers for failing to report for duties

The Kerala government on Saturday ordered the immediate removal of 432 healthcare workers, including 385 doctors, who have been absent from work without authorization for years.

Healthcare workers who are not interested in joining the service despite being given several opportunities to do so will now be removed, Health Minister KK Shailaja said during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

“It is unacceptable for thousands of healthcare workers to work day and night because of the actions of a few. They are hampering the smooth functioning of the health department,” the minister added.

Earlier, 36 doctors in the medical education department were sacked for failing to report for work without consent.

A total of 385 doctors, both probationers and permanent staff, have been dismissed following the government order.

In addition, five unauthorized health inspectors, four pharmacists, 20 nurses, one nursing assistant, two lab technicians, two dentists, two radiographers, and three clerks will be laid off.

Kerala has reported 3,25,212 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,28,998 persons recovered. The remaining 95,008 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

With over 20,000 new cases being detected in the last three days, Kerala's COVID-19 case count shows no sign of relief.