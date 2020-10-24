Kerala may follow Maharashtra in withdrawing consent for CBI investigations

Thiruvananthapuram: As central agencies push the government to a corner, the CPI(M) has started a political move to put an end to the CBI’s investigations in the state. The party’s state secretariat has asked the government to follow the example of other states, including Maharashtra, and think of ways to keep the CBI out of Kerala.

This stance has been necessitated because the central government is using the CBI as a political tool, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.

The CBI investigates cases as per the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. The agency requires the permission of local governments to investigate cases in states. Most states, including Kerala, have given a general consent in advance. The CPI(M) is demanding that this consent be withdrawn.

Earlier, when the CBI took over investigations into the Life Mission scam without informing the government, there was a similar consideration at the party-government level. However, the government then decided to approach the high court against the CBI probe. The CPI(M) had at that point made it clear that it did not intend to exclude the CBI from the state.

Kodiyeri said that a situation has arisen in the country where people, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, are pointing out that the CBI is being used politically. As a result, many Congress-ruled states are withdrawing their general consent. After Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Bengal, Maharashtra has also decided to remove the consent.

The CPI(M) is not saying that the CBI should not investigate any case in the state. It can take up cases by following the established procedures, Kodiyeri said.

The CBI unilaterally taking over cases that are being investigated by the state agencies hints at political motives. The party wants the government to examine all legal aspects and take a decision. This does not require a new legislation. It is enough if the state withdraws the consent given earlier, Kodiyeri said.

CBI not needed in cashew scam: CPI(M)



The CPI(M) has said there was nothing wrong with the state government rejecting the CBI's demand to prosecute the main accused in the cashew scam.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's statement comes amid allegations within the CPI(M) that the LDF government was protecting the accused, including INTUC president R Chandrasekharan.

Is it that everything can be proved only if the CBI investigates, Kodiyeri asked. The government’s decision to not allow prosecution based on the agency’s report was appropriate, he said.

Chandrasekharan is an accused in a case over alleged irregularities of in the import of raw cashew nuts worth several crores of rupees by the Kerala Cashew Development Corporation.