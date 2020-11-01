JSS to snap ties with LDF, decision under KR Gowri's consideration

Alappuzha: The state centre of Janadhipathya Samarakshna Samithi (JSS) has come up with a proposal to snap ties with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in protest against the neglect of their party.

The demand for snapping ties with LDF which was raised at the meeting, was conveyed to JSS supremo K R Gowri. JSS state president A N Rajan Babu said Gowri will take an appropriate decision on the issue.

The JSS, which was an ally of the Congress led UDF, decided to work with the LDF six years ago. It backed the LDF candidates in all subsequent elections. However, the LDF did not give due consideration to the party and did not even induct JSS as an ally in the front. At the same time many partiers which came after JSS, were inducted into the LDF.

The party alleged total neglect of a leader of the stature of Gowri and her party by the LDF leadership.

The meeting was presided over by Rajan Babu. Later, he visited Gowri at her residence in Chathanad and apprised her of the deliberations in the meeting.

After listening to the demand raised by the party members, Gowri asked them to take an appropriate decision after due consultations.