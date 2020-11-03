Maoist gunned down in Kerala's Wayanad forests

Thiruvananthapuram: An unidentified Maoist is reported to have been killed in an encounter with the police in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.

A gunfight took place in the forests near Amabalathara between the Leftist extremists and the police patrol team early Tuesday.

The police pointed out that the slain extremist is believed to be a non-Keralite and was in the age group of 30 to 35, news agency IANS reported.

Wayanad forests border with Karnataka. The visuals on the TV channels show a gun lying on the encounter spot.

Local legislator C K Saseendran told the media that he has little information which says that one person has been killed.

"The Thunderbolt team of the Kerala Police was on a routine patrolling in the forests and they found a group of people. An exchange of fire took place and I am told that one man is dead. More details are awaited and a strong police force has also been despatched to the area," said Saseendran.

The northern district with a wide forest area has reported the presence of Maoists for many years. The district is said to be a part of the Kabani Dalam of the CPI (Maoist). Maoist leader C P Jaleel was shot dead last year in an alleged encounter with police on the premises of a resort at Vythiri. A magisterial inquiry into the killing of Jaleel had recently given clean chit to the police.

Jaleel's brother C P Rasheed has slammed the magisterial report alleging that it was in tune with the police claims and prepared without checking facts.