Vigilance court orders probe against IUML MLA K M Shaji

Kozhikode: A Vigilance probe has been ordered against IUML MLA K M Shaji, on allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, on Monday.

Vigilance court judge K V Jayakumar directed the Kozhikode Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Superintendent of Police to conduct a preliminary investigation into the charges against the MLA.

The court's direction came on a petition by social worker and lawyer M R Hareesh alleging that Azhikode MLA Shaji had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and had received funds from abroad, misusing his official powers.

The petitioner, who sought a direction to the Vigilance for a probe, also alleged that Shaji filed false details regarding his wealth in his election affidavit.

The MLA has properties in Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode districts, worth a minimum of Rs two crore, the complaint alleged.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case in connection with receipt of overseas funds by Shaji and had conducted a search at his residence in Chirakkal in Kannur recently.

The court order came days after another MLA of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a partner in the opposition Congress-led UDF, M C Kamaruddin, was arrested in connection with alleged cheating of investors in his gold jewellery business.

(With inputs from PTI)

