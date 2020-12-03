5,376 new COVID cases in Kerala after 60K tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 5,376 new COVID cases and 5,590 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active cases in the state fell to 61,209.

Of the new cases, 4,724 had contracted the virus through contact while 81 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 527 remain unclear.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode reported the most cases - 714, 647 and 547 respectively.

The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) has fell to 8.89.

31 COVID deaths

Thirty-one COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 2,329.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

More healthworkers contract virus

Forty-four healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.

They include seven each from Kozhikode and Kannur, six each from Ernakulam and Malappuram, five from Thrissur, four from Thiruvananthapuram, three from Idukki, two from Pathanamthitta, and one each from Kottayam, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 714 (Contact cases - 690)

Thrissur - 647 (624)

Kozhikode - 547 (509)

Ernakulam - 441 (335)

Thiruvananthapuram - 424 (314)

Alappuzha - 408 (381)

Palakkad - 375 (221)

Kottayam - 337 (331)

Pathanamthitta - 317 (225)

Kannur - 288 (254)

Kollam - 285 (282)

Idukki - 265 (220)

Wayanad - 238 (222)

Kasaragod - 90 (86)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 5,590 recoveries on Thursday.

So far, 5,56,378 have been cured of the virus in the state.

There are currently 3,11,237 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,95,981 are under home or institutional quarantine while 15,256 are in hospitals.

A total of 1716 people were admitted to the hospital today.

A total of 60,476 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 380

Kollam - 332

Pathanamthitta - 169

Alappuzha - 537

Kottayam - 337

Idukki - 148

Ernakulam - 770

Thrissur - 734

Palakkad - 397

Malappuram - 764

Kozhikode - 629

Wayanad - 97

Kannur - 196

Kasaragod - 60