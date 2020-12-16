Ballot likes for social media star Vibitha Babu just not enough

Pathanamthitta: Several candidates had created waves on social media during the campaigning for the just-concluded local body elections in Kerala.

Advocate Vibitha Babu, the UDF candidate from the Mallappally division of Pathanamthitta district, was also popular on social media. However, she was defeated in the election.

LDF candidate C K Lathakumari won from the Mallappally division as the results of the local body elections were out on Wednesday.

Even when the postal votes were counted in the morning, Vibitha was trailing at the third spot. Though her numbers improved as counting progressed, the LDF candidate emerged victoriously.

LDF's Lathakumari won by 10,469 votes, while Vibitha got 9,178 votes.

Vibitha's photos had gone viral on social media during the campaigning. An advocate, Vibitha had exuded confidence that she would win the elections.

Vibitha made her entry into politics through the KSU in 2009.