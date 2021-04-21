Malayalam
Oxygen consumption may go up by 50% in Kerala soon, shortage unlikely

Our Correspondent
Published: April 21, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Kochi: Kerala is not likely to experience a shortage of medical-grade oxygen though the State may need 50 per cent more by April-end, the state government estimates.

It is estimated that the consumption of oxygen would increase to 103.5 tonnes by April 30 from the 70 tonnes used in March-end.

Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd is the sole producer of liquid oxygen in Kerala, producing 147 tonnes daily. The Kanjikode, Palakkad-based firm, supplied 79 tonnes of oxygen to Kerala on Monday. It also caters to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives Dr R Venugopal, who is in-charge for the supply of medical-grade oxygen, said all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure adequate supply of oxygen to Kerala.

A recent ICMR study revealed that as many as 47.5 per cent of patients who sought treatment during the second wave of the COVID-19 across the country complained of shortness of breath compared with 41.7 per cent during the first wave. The demand for ventilators showed a decrease, but the number of patients requiring medical-grade oxygen increased.

