No new constructions now allowed in CHR zone of Udumbanchola taluk

Thodupuzha: A complete ban on construction activities has come into force in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) areas in the Idukki district of Kerala one year after a government order was issued in this regard.

The ban was imposed to protect the fragile environment of the region. However, it would prevent all new constructions, including houses, in most parts of Udumbanchola Taluk. With the implementation of the order, building activities have come to halt at eight villages in the Munnar area of Idukki. Under the order, only quarters for labourers and sheds for driers can be built on land leased for cardamom cultivation.

Around 80 per cent of the land in Udumbanchola, having an area almost equal to that of Alappuzha district, has been designated as CHR.

According to the order, no buildings can come up on land given on lease either for cardamom cultivation or other needs. As per the order, signed by Under Secretary for the Principal Secretary on June 17, 2020, no relaxations need be given to the stringent conditions, considering the ecological importance of the CHR area.

Subsequently, the panchayats in Idukki stopped issuing any building permits during the last two months. It is pointed out that when no-objection certificates (NOC) are given to build houses, the real estate mafia constructs tourist resorts violating the law.

Currently, over 100 applications for construction works are pending in some panchayats in Udumbanchola taluk. Even landowners who have paid tax for several years have found their applications blocked citing the CHR rules. As a result, those who have already started house construction availing loans are in deep trouble.