All-clear for fire safety system in Kuthiran tunnel

Thrissur: The Fire and Rescue Services Department has found the fire safety system in the 945 m long Kuthiran road tunnel satisfactory.

The fitness certificate for the tunnel would be granted on Thursday. A high-level team headed by Regional Fire Officer S Sreejith carried out the final round of inspection ahead of the much-delayed opening of the tunnel towards Thrissur for traffic on August 1.

A fire safety trial run was carried out inside the tunnel on July 16 and instructions were given for rectifying the faults.

The final inspection was carried out on Wednesday after fixing the flaws.

Safety measures

A water tank with a storage capacity of 2 lakh litres of has been constructed right near the tunnel. Eight automatic pumps have been put in place.

At a distance of every 50 meters inside the tunnel a hydrant point each and fire hose reels have been installed. A fire safety equipment each has been installed at every 50 m. These equipment are up and running.

The twin tunnel is on the National Highway 544 along the Mannuthy–Vadakkancherry section between Thrissur and Palakkad districts in Kerala. The two tunnels at Kuthiran are 14m wide and 10m high each.

The work on the tunnel had commenced in 2010, but the project was hobbled by delays primarily on account of the financial problems of the construction company.