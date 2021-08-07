Malayalam
IUML reprimands Mueen Ali, but tells his father Hyderali Thangal to take action

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2021 07:34 PM IST Updated: August 07, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Mueen Ali
Hyderali Thangal's son Mueen Ali had sprang a surprise the other day by levelling serious charges against Kunhalikutty
Kozhikode: The Muslim League state leadership on Saturday reprimanded Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal for hosting a press conference, but reserved the right to punish him to his father and state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

“Panakkad Hyderali Thangal will take action against Mueen Ali and that is the end of it,” senior leader and Member of Parliament, ET Mohammed Basheer said at a press conference in Kozhikode.

However, the senior leaders announced that they have suspended party worker Rafi Puthiyakadavu for his 'unacceptable' behaviour during the controversial press conference at which Mueen Ali had levelled serious allegations against IUML strongman PK Kunhalikutty.

On a question regarding KT Jaleel's concern for Hyderali Thangal, who was served multiple notices by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, IUML high-power committee member Panakkad Sadiq Ali Thangal said that his family does not need an intermediary.

'Kunhalikutty's autocracy is coming to an end'
Meanwhile, former minister KT Jaleel said that PK Kunhalikutty's autocracy in the Indian Union Muslim League was coming to an end.

Speaking to reporters after the IUML press conference, Jaleel mocked that it was the first presser in which Kunhalikutty hadn't uttered a word.

“For the first time since he became IUML's state general secretary, PMA Salam got the chance to speak four words, ET sahib could also complete what he had to say,” said Jaleel.

Jaleel called Kunhalikutty the “master of political blackmailing” and said he was happy that IUML was finally taking a “firm stand against mafia politics”.

