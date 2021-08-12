Malayalam
Gang assaults music composer Jaison Nair on a desolate stretch at Kallara

Our Correspondent
Published: August 12, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Film music composer Jaison J Nair
Film music composer Jaison J Nair. Courtesy: Book My Show
Kottayam: Film music composer Jaison J Nair was assaulted by a group of miscreants at Kallara here on Tuesday night while travelling in his car.

The incident occurred at a deserted place surrounded by paddy fields on the Kallara-Vechoor Road when he was returning to his house in Ettumanoor after attending a composing session with noted lyricist Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma at Cherthala.

While receiving a phone call, he stopped the car on the road side around 7.45 pm. Then a gang of three, who appeared to be teenagers, landed and asked him to park the car ahead as the place he parked, according to them, is an accident-prone area.

When Jaison parked the car ahead, the youths came again and asked for money. When refused, one among the gang took a dagger from his lap and brandished it. Jaison was hit on the throat. He managed to escape from the scene by driving off at speed.

Though he posted about the incident on social media, he did not file a complaint with the police.

Jaison composed music for popular movies such as Aana Chantham, Katha Paranja Katha, Aby, Mission 90 Days and Ethra Mathram.   

