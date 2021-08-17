Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Is he a Malayali? Tharoor doubts presence of Keralites in Taliban celebration video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Is he a Malayali? Shashi Tharoor doubts presence of Keralites in Taliban celebration video
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a group of Taliban militants celebrating the victory in Afghanistan in his twitter account in which gun wielding men are heard supposedly speaking in Malayalam.

"It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here one who says 'samsarikkette' around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!", Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site after sharing the video posted on August 15.

The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday requested the Centre to take urgent steps to repatriate Malayalis stranded in Kabul.

As many as 36 people, who got stranded in Kabul, have so far contacted NORKA Roots, the state-run welfare agency of non-resident Keralites, seeking help.

The NORKA Roots has submitted a letter to the External Affairs Ministry in this regard, government sources here said.

Harikrishnan Namboothiri K, the CEO of the agency, contacted the Malayalis, among the stranded, the other day, they said adding that steps were on to trace whether more Keralites were trapped in the Afghanistan capital.

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.