Majority of critically-ill patients in Kerala yet to get vax first dose

Thiruvananthapuram: Those who have not received the COVID vaccine or those administered a single dose comprised the majority of the critical patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Department of Health has reported.

Of the critically ill patients, 65.5% have not received the jab, while 25.7% have got the first dose. Those fully vaccinated comprised 8.7% of patients who required intensive care, the department said in a report tabled at a chief minister-chaired review meeting.

The department recommended full vaccination on a war footing for those patients who have not received even the first dose. The recommendation was made based on the high mortality rate among this section.

The Health Department also suggested providing Covaxin to such patients, since the interval between shots was lesser. Covishield requires an 84-day break between two jabs.

The review meeting was also informed that more than 90% of deaths reported between June 18 and September 3 were of unvaccinated people. Manorama had reported it the other day.