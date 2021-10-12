Heavy rains in Kerala: House collapses in Karipur, 2 children dead

Karipur: Two children lost their lives after a house collapsed in Karipur of Kerala's Malappuram district, as heavy rain continued to batter different parts of Kerala on Tuesday.

The house belonged to Muhammed Kutty. The two victims were his children, Rizwana (8) and Rinsana (7).

The incident occured at 5am.

The wall adjacent to the house collapsed destroying a part of the house. The children were fast asleep inside.

Though rushed to the Medical College Hospital, they could not be saved.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and waterlogging were reported from different parts of Kerala on Tuesday.

The National Highway passing through Kondotty township area has reported waterlogging.

Meanwhile, a road collapsed near Thiruvali Chelithodu bridge.

Waterlogging in Kollam

Waterlogging has also been reported from several low lying areas of Kollam district. Several shops were inundated in the Kottarakara - Nilamel route. Traffic was partially affected in areas.

Traffic on Anchal, Punalur roads was also affected due to waterlogging.

Orange alert in 6 districts

Taking into account the intensity of rain, an orange alert has been declared in the districts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Tuesday.

Yellow alert has been issued in Thrissur Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert in the districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on Wednesday and a yellow alert in the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Fishermen from Kerala and Lakshadweep are advised not to venture out in the sea on October 14 and 15 due to heavy rain. According to the IMD, the cyclonic effect will remain in the Arabian coast for another three days.

"Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 12 to 14 of October 2021," the IMD website read.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Night travel banned in Idukki dist

Night travel has been banned in Idukki district till the night of October 14 due to possibility of landslides.The travel ban will be from 7 pm to 6 am. The Idukki District Collector has, however, allowed night travel for emergency purposes, such as COVID-19 relief work.