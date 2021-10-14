Revised KPCC list submitted to Congress high command

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has submitted a revised list of its new office-bearer selections to the high command.

The Congress high command is expected to give its approval soon. The high command would not make changes to the list, that was prepared after talks in the state, according to party sources.

The state leadership finalised the list of office-bearers, without giving much relaxations in the criteria. It has been agreed upon to include the 14 DCC presidents, who relinquished their positions, as special invitees in the executive committee.

The executive committee will have 51 members, including the office-bearers.

However, the decision to have only 15 general secretaries is likely to change. To ensure women’s representation, one woman vice-president and 3 general secretaries have been included. With this, the total number of office-bearers would be 26, including the president and working president.

Earlier, it was agreed to have 23 office-bearers and 28 executive committee members. With this, the number of executive committee members would be 25.

The list was finalised after talks between opposition leader V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran. Discussions were also held with senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala on whether the criteria should be changed.

New office-bearer choices have been included from the lists submitted by both the leaders. However, no further discussion was held on who would be included from that list. Chennithala said that neither Oommen Chandy nor he had tried to exert any pressure.

If relaxation is given in the criteria that those who have been KPCC office-bearers for long need not be considered again, Padmaja Venugopal could become a vice-president. That would be discussed with the central leadership. If no such concession is granted, then Padmaja would be included in the executive committee.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is in charge of Kerala, will hand over the list of KPCC office-bearers to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Tariq, who is in Bihar, is expected to hand over the list as soon as he reaches Delhi on Thursday.

With Sonia Gandhi’s approval, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal will officially announce the list.

Probables:

Vice-presidents: A V Gopinath, V P Sajeendran, K Mohan Kumar, Padmaja Venugopal/Suma Balakrishnan.

General secretaries: K Sivadasan Nair, A A Shukoor, Roy K Paulose, V T Balram, Anil Akkara, P M Niyas, Jyothikumar Chamakkala, Shanavas Khan, Pazhakulam Madhu, Jossy Sebastian, Jaison Joseph, Jamal Manakkadan, K P Sreekumar, M J Job, P A Salim, Ramani P Nair, P K Jayalakshmi and Fathima Rosna.