Minor boy held for rape attempt on 21-year-old at Kondotty

Malappuram: The police on Tuesday reportedly arrested a minor for trying to rape a female college student at Kondotty here.

As per Manorama News reports, the suspect is a 15-year-old boy.

The police had narrowed in on the suspect from CCTV visuals. On being quizzed about the scratch marks on his body, the boy had initially said that it was made by stray dogs, but later confessed to his crime.

The incident took place Monday afternoon.

A Kondotty police official said the accused had caught her on her way to college at Kottookara near Kondotty and dragged her to a nearby paddy field in an attempt to rape the victim.

He hit her with a stone and tied her arms when she tried to break free from his clutches, but she still managed to escape to the safety of a nearby house, the victim had told the police.

The victim, who escaped the rape attempt sought shelter at a nearby house. She reportedly told women members there that the assailant was 'a chubby and fair person with no facial hair'.

A local woman, who claims to have talked to the victim and informed her family, told Manorama News that she was half-naked and visibly shaken.

"The girl's hands were tied and there was dirt on her body. She said that she could identify the culprit even though she did not know his name," the woman said.

The victim was rushed to the Kozhikode medical college, the woman said.

The victim was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, police said and added that an FIR has been lodged against the accused for attempted murder and attempted rape.