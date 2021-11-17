Sabarimala pilgrimage: Spot-booking facility to restart on Thursday

Pathanamthitta: The spot-booking for the Sabarimala pilgrimage that had been cancelled in the wake of heavy rains, will restart on Thursday.

The facility will be available at ten locations (edathavalam) en route to the hill shrine that opened for the 41-day Mandala Season on Monday.

The state government communicated the decision to resume spot booking at the Ayyappa Temple to the High Court on Wednesday.

Those who had not booked for darshan via the virtual queue system will be able to avail of the facility, the government informed the court.

The state had restricted the entry of devotees for the first two days considering the adverse weather situation in the southern districts.