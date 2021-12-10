Malayalam
Chopper crash victim JWO Pradeep's mortal remains to be cremated in Thrissur on Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2021 03:44 PM IST
JWO A Pradeep
A Pradeep was one of the 13 persons who died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The cremation of Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep, the Keralite who was among the 13 dead in the Air Force helicopter crash, will be held at his hometown in Thrissur on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Pradeep, who lost his life on Wednesday at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, will be flown to Coimbatore, where he was stationed and where his wife and children were residing.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat was among those who were killed in the crash that occurred reportedly due to bad weather.

Later on Saturday, the mortal remains will be taken via road to Ponnukkara Village for cremation.

Pradeep, who joined the Air Force in 2004 had been involved in the rescue operations during the floods in 2018 that caused massive destruction throughout Kerala.

