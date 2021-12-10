Kalady bridge to be closed for repairs from Monday, check out alternative routes here

Kochi: The Sree Sankara Bridge over the Periyar River at Kalady in Ernakulam district will be closed for traffic from Monday, Dec 13, amidst apprehension that it is unsafe.

A meeting presided over by the Ernakulam District Collector decided to close the bridge for inspection and repairs.

There will be a detailed inspection before commencing the repair. A proper testing will be undertaken to ascertain the strength of the bridge.

Apart from banning vehicular traffic, even pedestrians will not be allowed to travel through the bridge. The vehicular traffic through the bridge will be completely banned for a week from December 13.

From December 19 to 21, only select vehicles will be allowed to pass through the bridge on an experimental basis. This is being done for testing purposes. A final decision on the work to be undertaken in the bridge will be decided after these tests.

Route diversion

Steps have already been taken to divert buses owing to the repair. Long-distance KSRTC buses plying on MC Road coming from Angamaly side should reach Aluva first and then take Aluva-Perumbavoor route to reach Perumbavoor. The long-distance KSRTC buses coming from Muvattupuzha should take deviation from Perumbavoor, enter the Aluva-Perumbavoor route and continue service.

Buses running on the Perumbavoor-Angamaly route will have to take deviation from Vallam bus stop on MC route and travel through Koovappady, Kodanad and Malayattor to reach Kalady town. These traffic regulations are applicable for vehicles going to the Nedumbassery International Airport through MC Road.

To be notified on Google map

It was also decided at the meeting that the ban on travel through the Kalady bridge would also be notified in the Google Map. This will enable scores of Ayyappa pilgrims coming from other States to plan their trips through alternate routes.

The meeting chaired by the District Collector was attended by the people's representatives and the officials of various departments.