Kozhikode: After 10,000 'identifiable' persons were booked for alleged COVID protocol violation during an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) protest in Kozhikode Beach, its leader MK Muneer has dared the Kerala police to charge the entire crowd.

On Thursday, thousands had gathered at the beach to participate in the 'Waqf Protection' protest organised by IUML.

According to former minister, Muneer, who is also the son of League talisman CH Mohammed Koya, there were no fewer than 50,000 persons at the gathering that had been called to protest the state government's plan to hand over Waqf Board appointments to the PSC.

In a video message on Saturday, Muneer challenged 'Pinarayi's police' to book all 50,000, including himself. He even provided his address for "the attention of the Vellayil Police" so that they may know where he resides.

"It was not 10,000, there were more than 50,000 at the protest. If Pinarayi's police do not recognise them by names, we will provide the names. Those who participated are willing to furnish the details," said Muneer.

"The police must make a list of everyone who attended the protest and take us to court."

Earlier on the day, the police had registered a case against IUML leader Abdurahman Kallayi for making derogatory remarks at PWD Minister PA Muhammad Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

During the protest meeting at the beach, Kallayi had referred to Riyas's marriage to Pinarayi's daughter Veena as 'prostitution'. The reference had drawn widespread protest, even from within the League and their ally Congress.

Kallayi had later apologised but a case was registered based on the complaint filed by a local CPM member.