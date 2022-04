Thiruvananthapuram: A mahout was trampled to death by an elephant that ran amok on Monday at Mukkukada near Navayikkulam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

Unni, a native of Vellannoor, was killed by the elephant which was brought to carry timber from a private property in the area.

Unni was one of the two mahouts of the elephant. Attempts to tame the elephant were on.

A large number of police personnel have arrived at the spot.

