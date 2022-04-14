Kozhikode: The man, who was rescued by national award-winning actor Surabhi Lakshmi on Tuesday night, passed away on Thursday.

Pattambi native Mustafa was under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Mustafa, who had set out in a jeep in search of his mentally disturbed wife and their child, had collapsed on the road on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain.

He was accompanied by a younger child and two of his friends, who couldn't drive.

It is understood that Surabhi who had been driving home after an Iftaar was the first person to stop and enquire about the situation.

She alerted the control room and even accompanied them to the medical college.

The man's wife and their eldest child was found by the Medical College Police.

The cops fed them and rang up the man, who by then had been roaming the town in search of his missing family.

The police managed to pass on the information, but his phone's battery died during the conversation and soon he collapsed.

Once the man had been admitted, Surabhi came to know that the woman and child were at the police station and drove the youngest child there. The woman recognised Surabhi.