Palakkad twin murders: Prohibitory order extended in district till April 24

Palakkad: The district administration has issued an order extending the prohibition in Palakkad till April 24 considering the tension prevailing in the area following the political murders of two SDPI and RSS activists.

District Collector Mrinmayi Shashank also ordered to extend the ban on pillion riding, except for women and children. Police will further intensify vehicle checking.



Popular Front of India leader S Subair and former RSS district sharirik shikshan pramukh A Sreenivasan are the slain activists. While Subair was murdered in Elapully, Sreenivasan was killed in Melamuri.

The accused held in the Subair murder case - K Ramesh, 44, of Nombikkad, G Arumukhan, 27, of Edupookulam, and M Sarvanan, 33, of Marutha Road Kallepully - were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (II) and remanded till May 4.

The investigation team will file an application before the court on Thursday seeking permission for an identification parade of the accused.

Probe team attains evidence of conspiracy behind murder

Meanwhile, the main accused involved in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan have been identified. The police are continuing their search operations within and outside the state to nab them.

The investigating team has obtained evidence regarding the conspiracy behind the murder.

The probe is being directly handled by ADGP Vijay Sakhare, IG Ashok Yadav, District Police Chief R Vishwanath.