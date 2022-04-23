Cop who stomped on SilverLine protester was handed suspension five times earlier

Thiruvananthapuram: An inquiry report has confirmed that Civil Police Officer (CPO) A Shabeer of the Mangalapuram station had stomped on a Congress worker during anti-SilverLine protests at Karichara near Murukkumpuzha in the district.

Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Stuart Keeler has submitted the report to Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP Divya S Gopinath. The report also pointed out there was a provocation and a tense situation prevailed in the area.

SP Divya said that action would be taken after checking the report.

CPO A Shabee, a native of Kazhakootam, was previously suspended on five occasions.

The most controversial incident happened on the night of June 7, 2019, when Shabeer was caught by the police for rash driving.

Shabeer, who was taken to the station, grabbed the uniform of the Assistant Commissioner of Police and behaved rudely. Following this, he was suspended.

A case had also been filed against him at the Thumba station for manhandling an elderly man, who turned up to collect the rent for cable connection, on September 20, 2011. Shabeer had also damaged his scooter. In the same year, a case was filed at the Sreekaryam station for assaulting a man named Rameshan, along with friends.

While based at the medical college police station, he was also involved in a case for beating up a lawyer. All these incidents led to suspensions.

He was also placed under suspension for nearly a year and a half over family problems.

Is kicking, stomping necessary?



There is no definite answer as to if the police has the authority to stomp or kick in a tense situation. The explanation given is that the cop can use sufficient force when necessary.



The police drill manual prescribes that to disperse a mob, first - a warning should be issued, second - water cannons, third - tear gas, fourth - lathi-charge, and if unable to control the crowd even after these - fire shots in air. And only as the final resort, open fire. But the protesters should be informed of these prior to taking action.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) authorises the police to use force to rein in an unruly mob and to make arrests. While confronting unlawful assembly, the police can also act in self-defence. And amid this, any step can be taken provided the situation justifies the police action.

Visuals of the anti-SilverLine protests show the cop running in and stomping on a protester. The senior officers are checking if the situation called for such an action.