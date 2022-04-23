Sidelined CPM veteran Sudhakaran allotted Alappuzha office branch

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has decided on a new position for G Sudhakaran, who was once an all-powerful leader from Alappuzha district , after he was excluded from the state committee of the party.

The state secretariat of the CPM has now allotted the Alappuzha district committee office branch to the former minister.

Sudhakaran was removed from the state committee after he formally made a request in this regard. After his exclusion from the state committee, the party had not given him any post.

Subsequently, the veteran leader wrote to the party seeking allotment of the Alappuzha office branch, which was conceded by the secretariat.

In November last year the CPM had publicly reprimanded Sudhakaran for his alleged bid to hamper the party's chances in the Ambalappuzha constituency during the 2021 assembly polls. The state secretariat had recommended for the admonition based on the report of an internal enquiry that found laxity on his part.

A two-member party commission had found that Sudhakaran had tried to wrrck the party's electoral chances in Ambalappuzha, where H Salam contested. The latter, however, went on to win the polls as the CPM registered a thumping victory state-wide to retain power.