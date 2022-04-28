Behave well with public, govt warns employees again

Adoor: The Kerala government has once again warned employees that they should behave well with the public who come to the government offices.

The warning was issued after the Chief Minister's cell received a complaint that the employees were not behaving properly with those approaching the government offices or while talking over the phone.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms department has issued a circular, directing all department heads and district Collectors to ensure that the employees are interacting properly with the public. It has also been instructed to take disciplinary action against those violating the directive.

The employees' conduct rules stipulate that they should behave courteously with those approaching them for various services. Failing to comply with this is a breach of discipline.

The department heads should ensure that the directives in the circulars of 2015 and 2017 in this regard are being followed.

Along with proper conduct, it is also the duty of the employees to settle the complaint and process the application. The government also reminded that the department heads should take the necessary steps to ensure that senior citizens, with ailments, are given special consideration.