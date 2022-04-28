Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Behave well with public, govt warns employees again

S Suresh Kumar
Published: April 28, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Kerala Government Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Government Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram. File Photo
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Adoor: The Kerala government has once again warned employees that they should behave well with the public who come to the government offices.

The warning was issued after the Chief Minister's cell received a complaint that the employees were not behaving properly with those approaching the government offices or while talking over the phone.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms department has issued a circular, directing all department heads and district Collectors to ensure that the employees are interacting properly with the public. It has also been instructed to take disciplinary action against those violating the directive.

RELATED ARTICLES

The employees' conduct rules stipulate that they should behave courteously with those approaching them for various services. Failing to comply with this is a breach of discipline.

The department heads should ensure that the directives in the circulars of 2015 and 2017 in this regard are being followed.

Along with proper conduct, it is also the duty of the employees to settle the complaint and process the application. The government also reminded that the department heads should take the necessary steps to ensure that senior citizens, with ailments, are given special consideration.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.