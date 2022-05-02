Three of a family drown in Kasaragod river

Kasaragod: Three people, belonging to a family, drowned in Thejaswini river at Kundamkuzhi in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Monday.

The deceased are Nidhin (38), son of Chandraji of Gaddhemoola, Kundamkuzhi, his wife Deeksha (30) and their relative Maneesh (16.

The accident took place off Thonikkadavu near Kundamkuzhi. Deeksha was a native of Karnataka.

Deeksha first slipped into the waters and the others also drowned while trying to save her. The incident happened around 2.30 pm, according to local residents.

The bodies were recovered after a search that lasted till around 6 pm. The deceased were part of a nine-member group, including children, who had come to visit the area.