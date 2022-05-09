Malayalam
Wayanad KSRTC conductor assaulted by colleagues for not participating in strike

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Topic | Wayanad

A KSRTC conductor has filed a complaint stating he was assaulted for not participating in a 24-hour state-wide strike called by trade unions the other day.

NA Shaji, who is a driver-cum-conductor with the Mananthavady depot said four, including two KSRTC employees, had attacked him.

Shaji took treatment from the medical college hospital. He was reportedly attacked on the head with a stone. He also sustained injuries on his face.

KSRTC unions INTUC, BMS and AITUC had called for the strike on Friday after the management and the government failed to give assurances over unpaid salaries.

The state government had imposed dies non (no work, no pay) on the strike day. CITU, which is backed by the CPM, had claimed that it was not participating in the strike.

According to Shaji, the depot had asked him to run a super deluxe bus to Thiruvananthapuram in the evening as several seats had been reserved.

Later, two KSRTC employees, whom Shaji could identify, called him out of his house and assaulted along with two others. Shaji said they told him he was being beaten for not participating in the strike.

