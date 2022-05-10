Former MLA PC George booked for hate speech again

Kochi: Senior politician and ex-MLA P C George has been booked again for another communally inflammatory speech.

The Palarivattom police in Ernakulam booked the leader on Tuesday for alleged hate speech against a particular community at the Saptaha Yajna event at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala.

The former Poonjar legislator has been booked under Sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Last week, George was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police for communal remarks against the Muslim community.

He was then booked under IPC Sec 153A. The magistrate soon granted him bail, subject to conditions.

The IPC Sec 153 A envisages to "punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion."

The controversial speech was delivered at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan.

IPC Sec 295 is on the offence of "injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class."