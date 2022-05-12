K V Thomas ousted from Congress, says KPCC president K Sudhakaran

Rebel leader KV Thomas has been ousted from the grand old party claimed Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran.

The announcement came soon after Thomas took part in an LDF convention and proclaimed support to the Left candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll Dr Jo Joseph. The event was also attended by Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thomas, who was welcomed with a standing ovation when he reached the venue and walked up on to the stage, said it took him an hour to reach there and, therefore, the State needs fast modes of travel like the SilverLine.

Thomas has been sharing a bitter relation with the state leadership of the Congress ever since he was denied a seat to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was recently stripped of all party positions after attending a seminar organised by the CPM violating a Congress diktat.

