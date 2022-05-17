Vijay Babu's extradition bid drags on, HC to hear anticipatory bail plea tomorrow

Kochi: The Kerala Police bid to extradite Malayalam film actor and producer Vijay Babu has been ineffective so far weeks after he was accused of rape by a young actress. He is reportedly holed up in a Middle Eastern city and seeking to obtain anticipatory bail upon which the Kerala High Court will take a call on Wednesday.

The move to bring back the accused hiding abroad has to be initiated with the cooperation of the Union Home Ministry. Though the Kerala Police had completed the official procedures to arrest Babu with the assistance of the Interpol, it has not received the required support from the central agencies yet.

The arrest warrant issued by the magistrate court has been already forwarded to the Interpol and the Dubai Police through the Union Home Ministry.

The probe officers have confirmed that Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice to arrest Babu and bring him back to India.

Babu plans to appear directly before the investigating officials should he get a favourable verdict on his anticipatory bail plea which is coming up before the high court.

The probe team is also awaiting the outcome of the bail plea.

Babu had sought time from the Kochi city police till May 19 for directly appearing before the probe team. The email message sent to the police stated that Vijay Babu was on a business tour till May 19 hence not in a position to appear before the investigating officials.

The complaint against Babu was filed by the actress in late April.