Now, prawns curry suspected behind death of woman in Kozhikode

Our Correspondent
Published: May 20, 2022 10:53 AM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 44-year-old woman has died of food poisoning at Chiyyur in Nadapuram in Kozhikode district last night. She fell ill soon after eating prawns curry.

Sulaikha, wife of Karimbalamkandy Moidu, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode City where she was rushed in as soon as she showed signs of food poisoning.

A postmortem is set to be performed on Friday to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The incident comes weeks after a teenage girl died of food poisoning in Kasaragode district. The girl and several others fell had fell ill after costuming shawarma from an outlet at Cheruvathur. Soon after the mass food poisoning case here, a state-wide check of hotels and small eateries were ordered by the State administration.

Stale and low-quality food were seized during the checks and several establishments received shutdown orders from the local self-government bodies.

Sale of chemical-laced fish too is another concern. A crackdown on the sale of fish treated with chemicals has been on in the State, but the issue erupts off and on.

