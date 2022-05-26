KSRTC bus stolen from Aluva stand, rams into 4 vehicles during getaway attempt; driver nabbed

Kochi: A bus belonging to Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was stolen from the Aluva stand in the wee hours of Thursday.

A youth, who arrived in the uniform of a KSRTC driver, got onto a bus bound for Kozhikode and drove it away.

As it veered out of the stand, the bus rammed into a parked car. The annoyed car owner approached the Aluva station master to lodge a complaint.

It was then that the officials became aware that the bus was stolen.

By then, the bus was well on its way to Kochi, but not before ramming into two more parked vehicles.

En route, it collided yet again with a truck near Kaloor resulting in a traffic block.

Realizing that it was futile trying to manoeuvre the bus out of the block, the "driver" tried to make a run for it, but in vain.

He was caught and handed over to the Ernakulam North Station. A probe is on.