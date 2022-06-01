'Keep left, don't honk': HC directives for buses on Kochi roads

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued directives prohibiting private buses plying in the city from forcefully overtaking other vehicles by blaring their horns at length.

The court also warned buses against taking up most of the road, a practice which the court pointed out as the root cause of many traffic blocks in the city.

Buses must stick to the left side of the road at all times, the court said, while also cautioning the bus crew from blaring horns or exceeding the allowed speed within city limits.

The court's wrath also came down on autorickshaws, which it said were running amok in the city oblivious to signal lights and other rules of the road.

It urged autorickshaw drivers to refrain from picking up passengers and dropping them anywhere on the road.

Autorickshaws can only pick up passengers from designated areas, the court said.

It has directed the Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju and the Motor Vehicles Department to take strict action against violators.

The High Court's directives came whilst considering a group of petitions related to autorickshaw permits in the Perumbavoor area.