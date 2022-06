Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran's security has been beefed up following an intelligence report that the leader is likely to be attacked.

Armed police have been posted at Sudhakaran's house in Nadal here. The leader will also be accompanied by armed police during his travels.

Sudhakaran's police security was already beefed up after an attempted attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan abroad a flight. Now, armed police too have been added to his detail.