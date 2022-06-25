No embezzlement of party funds in Payyannur, claims CPM

Kannur: Days after a fund misappropriation row that blew up in the CPM's Payyannur unit, resulting in disciplinary action against the whistle-blower, the party claims no money had vanished! This follows a vetting of altogether new accounts by the area committee after they were presented by the Kannur district leadership of the party.

"The failure was only in carrying out a timely audit and presentation of accounts. There is no loss of party funds," the CPM claimed after it presented the income and expenditure accounts at the Payyannur area committee on Friday.

Former Payyannur area secretary V Kunhikrishnan, who was ousted by the party after he complained about the misappropriation, did not participate in the area committee meeting. Kannur District secretary M V Jayarajan and new area secretary T V Rajesh participated and a clean chit followed.

The newly vetted accounts will be presented in the local committees under the Payyannur area on July 1 and 2, and later in the branch committees therein. It is not clear how they would be accepted by the local and branch committees.

The accounts presented by the office-bearers now were not the ones audited earlier by Kunhikrishnan. The latter may also surface during the meetings in the local and branch committees.

In the earlier meeting, 16 of 21 area committee members had pointed out the discrepancies in accounts and expressed disagreement. However, this time, the explanations given by the leadership about the accounts were approved as a party decision by the area committee members.

Initially, the CPM leadership did not approve of the accounts and allegations of misappropriation of funds. An audit and investigation led by Kunhikrishnan and the findings thereafter had indicated misappropriation of funds. Now, the accounts presented by those under a shadow of doubt have been approved by the party leadership.

The procedure of getting the accounts approved by the area committee before presentation at the branch and local committees is thus complete.

Further action likely against Kunhikrishnan

Kunhikrishnan’s stand against the disciplinary action taken against him did not find a mention during Friday's meeting. As he no longer cooperates with the party as a member of the area committee action may be initiated against him. This might be discussed in the area committee again.

The party had not approved of his attempts to gain evidence of misappropriations or pay heed to his explanations. Instead, disciplinary action was initiated against him despite strong opposition from most other members of the committee. Following this, Kunhikrishnan announced his decision to quit politics and public activism. Reconciliation efforts had also failed.

The alleged misappropriation of three funds was brought to the attention of the leadership when Kunhikrishnan was the area secretary at Payyannur. He had submitted a complaint and report about the fund misappropriation along with substantiating documents after an audit, with the knowledge of the district leadership.

Based on this report, the district leadership had initiated action against a few persons including MLA T A Madhusoodhanan. Meanwhile, budging to the 'pressure' from the accused, the party leadership had initiated action against Kunhikrishnan, thus leading to unease among a section of the rank and file in the party.