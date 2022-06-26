Molestation attempt on 16-year-old in Guruvayur Express, search on for 6 men

The police are on the lookout for six men believed to be above 50 years accused of molesting a minor, hurling abuses and assaulting her family inside a train at Ernakulam.

The incident reportedly happened Saturday night inside the Guruvayur Express after it had departed Ernakulam.

A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered based on complaint filed by the 16-year-old and her father with the Railway Police at Thrissur.

"A man touched my legs and was looking at me. I told my father and when he questioned it they attacked him," the girl told mediapersons. "They also tried to attack my brother and hurled abuses at us."

The girl's father said that the accused also attempted to snatch the phone on which they tried to record the incident.

According to their statements, the accused alighted at various stations before the train reached Thrissur. It is understood that all of them were seemingly above 50.