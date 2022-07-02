ED interrogates me for 5 days, why not question Kerala CM: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that questioned him for five days was not after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing a public gathering at Wandoor in Malappuram district on Saturday, the Wayanad MP said the BJP was "happy with the CPM".

"It is quite clear that anybody who opposes the BJP faces ED," said Gandhi, who was questioned by the ED in late June in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

"Why is it that I'm being questioned for five days by ED and the chief minister of Kerala is not being questioned at all?

"Why is it that the government of India, which uses the instruments of ED, and CBI against anybody who opposes them, do not use it against the chief minister of Kerala?" Rahul asked.

He said the answer to his questions was that "there is an understanding between the BJP and CPM. The BJP is happy with the CPM, it does not like the UDF or Congress".

'ED interrogation like a medal'

Rahul Gandhi said to him the five-day questioning was like receiving a medal. "The BJP thinks that interrogating me for five days and asking me the same questions again and again and again for 55, 60 hours will get me worried.

"I was wondering why they interrogated me only for five days. Why not ten days?

"I treat my five days of interrogation like receiving a medal. I'm hoping they would do it 3,4,5 times more," he said.