Former Uduma legislator Raghavan passes away

Kasaragod: Former Uduma legislator and CPM leader P Raghavan, 77, has passed away.

He represented Uduma constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly for a decade after winning in the 1991 and 1996 state polls.

Raghavan's death came at his house at 2 am on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise. "We have a lost a comrade who was at the forefront of labour struggles in the district as a CITU leader," the CM noted in his condolence message.

Raghavan steered the CPM in the northernmost Kerala district for a long while. He was a member of the Kasaragod district secretariat of the party and the district convenor of the LDF.

He spearheaded the foundation of several cooperatives in the district and was at the helm of the famed workers' cooperative Kerala Dinesh Beedi as a director.

Raghavan's mortal remains will be kept at the People's College at Munnadu till 5 pm to enable public to pay their last respects.

The funeral is scheduled after 5 pm on Tuesday.