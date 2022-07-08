Sreejith Ravi moves HC after denied bail in POCSO case

Thrissur: Actor Sreejith Ravi, arrested in a POCSO case, moved the Kerala High Court on Friday seeking a bail plea after the Additional District Sessions Court turned down his previous application.

The HC is slated to hear the case today. Once again, Ravi's lawyers have cited his behavioural disorder as his defence, one for which, the lawyers claim, he is undergoing psychotherapy.

The Sessions Court was unmoved by this defence when it was presented before it on Thursday. The Police had also informed the court that it was not Ravi's first crime of this nature.

It was only a few years ago that Ravi was booked for exposing himself in front of school-going girls. Police had said that granting the actor bail will send a wrong message to the community.

Ravi was arrested by Thrissur West police on Thursday following complaints filed by two children, aged nine and 14, in front of whom the actor resorted to exhibitionism near SN Park, Ayyanthole.

The girls said that it happened not once, but twice. It was on the second day that the girls decided to invoke the law and press charges. The Police nabbed Ravi after inspecting the CCTV visuals of the area.

The POCSO case that Ravi is charged with is likely to attract a jail term of up to 3 years. He is currently in remand custody for 14 days.

Ravi has acted in several films including 'Jo and Jo', 'Godha', 'Punyalan Agarbathis', 'Ramante Edenthottam' and 'Karinkunnam 6s'. He has mostly donned villainous or slapstick comedy roles.