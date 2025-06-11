Actors Ahaana Krishna and Diya Krishna, daughters of actor Krishnakumar, have publicly expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for standing by them and their family during a turbulent time. In emotional social media posts, the sisters spoke about how the overwhelming support from the public helped them cope with what they described as some of the darkest days of their lives.

“The past three to four days were the darkest in our lives. But it was the people of Kerala who brought light into our lives and made us feel safe even amidst that darkness,” Ahaana shared in a post. She described the love and solidarity from well-wishers as a source of strength and comfort.

“Amidst all the chaos, I wanted to take a minute to pause and say thank you! The last 3–4 days could have naturally seemed like dark days in one’s life. But thanks to the kind of unconditional and unbiased love that all of you showered on me and my family, we just did not feel the darkness,” Ahaana wrote. “The light of your love was shining so bright that we felt safe, loved, and protected! Thank you, Kerala, for restoring our faith in humanity, sensibility, and the fierce power of truth.”

She also noted that the family is moving forward with the legal proceedings and expressed confidence in the judicial system. “We are proceeding with the case legally and we are as anxious as many of you to see the natural course of events unfold. We are fully confident in both our legal system and the fact that justice will be served,” she added.

Diya Krishna, who has been at the centre of the controversy, echoed her sister’s sentiments in her own post. “The past few days have been incredibly hard for me, my baby, and my family. I want to take this opportunity to thank the media, my followers, and everyone else who stood by us during this difficult time,” she wrote.

“These are days I will never forget. They’ve made me stronger—emotionally and mentally. You’ve shown me how united we Keralites are when it comes to standing up against injustice. Thank you to each and every person who offered love and support to me and my family,” Diya added, sharing her message with the hashtag #LetTruthPrevail.

The controversy began when Diya filed a complaint against three former female employees of her fashion and lifestyle brand Oh by Ozy, accusing them of large-scale financial fraud. Following this, the women came forward with counter-allegations, claiming that Krishnakumar had abducted and threatened them.

Police are currently investigating both complaints. Preliminary findings reportedly show evidence of money being transferred to the women’s bank accounts. Meanwhile, Krishnakumar and Diya Krishna have filed anticipatory bail pleas in connection with the abduction case.

As both legal matters unfold, the Krishna family continues to receive strong public support, something they say has been crucial in helping them navigate this challenging phase.